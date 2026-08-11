A video of a team-building event involving office colleagues at a local company sparks reactions - Marry a career woman at your own risk - “Lazima Utagongewa” (VIDEO)


Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - Social media users have reacted to a video showing staff members at a local company taking part in fun activities during a team-building event.

In the video, the workmates are seen letting loose and reminiscing about their childhood memories as they participate in various activities designed to strengthen their bond and teamwork.

However, some of the interactions captured during the event attracted attention online, with social media users interpreting the scenes in different ways.

Some jokingly claimed that the colleagues appeared to be more than just workmates, while others used the video to caution men about relationships involving career women.

“They look more like office lovebirds. Marry a career woman at your own risk,” one social media user commented.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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