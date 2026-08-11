A MUMAMA spotted enjoying a night out with her BEN 10 - Vijana Lazima Watoke Block (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 11, 2026- A video doing rounds on social media shows a “mumama” having a great time with her Ben 10 at a jam-packed live concert.
In the video, the two are seen enjoying themselves as they
join other revelers on the dance floor, seemingly unbothered by their
noticeable age gap.
The two appeared to be having a great time as they danced
and enjoyed the event's lively atmosphere.
As expected, the video sparked an online buzz, with many
social media users commenting on the apparent age difference between the pair.
The clip has also reignited discussions about the growing trend of older women dating younger men, popularly known as Ben 10s.
Vijana Lazima Watoke Block pic.twitter.com/N8sWHOKtCS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 11, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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