A curvaceous Borana lady leaves heads turning at an Isiolo club - See NYASH (VIDEOs)





Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - A beautiful lady said to be from the Borana community left heads turning at an entertainment joint in Isiolo after she was captured on camera showing off her energetic dance moves.

In the videos, the pretty lady is seen dancing the night away with her friends while pulling off moves that caught the attention of revelers.

She is blessed with a striking physique and natural beauty, making her one of the standout figures on the dance floor.

Watch the videos.

A curvaceous Borana lady leaves heads turning at an Isiolo club pic.twitter.com/yUAa3RNTnn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST