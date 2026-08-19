A BEN 10 shares a video goofing around with his elderly mzungu lover, old enough to be his grandmother (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - A young African man has left social media users talking after posting a video sharing a light moment with his elderly mzungu lover, a woman old enough to be his grandmother.

The man, who appears to be in his early 20s, is seen in the video flirting with the granny and praising her beauty.

“What is the best thing that has ever happened to you, babe?" he asks the woman.

“You,” she responds, pointing at him.

The video sparked massive reactions on X, with many accusing the young man of targeting the woman's wealth while pretending to be in love with her.

Cases of young African men falling in love with elderly women from Western countries are becoming increasingly common.

The cunning men use dating platforms to lure the old women in pursuit of quick riches.

Watch the video below.

“You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.” — Foreign lady tells her young Nigerian lover after travelling from the US to see him in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/m4mcliR7pc — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.