VIDEO shows why Pastor KANYARI is worried about SKY’s behavior - TASH should just hand over these kids to KANYARI! Watch and be the judge

Friday, July 3, 2026 - Earlier this week,
controversial city pastor Victor Kanyari became emotional during a church
service as he expressed concern over his daughter, Sky’s behavior.
Addressing his congregants, Kanyari said he fears his
daughter could end up like his late sister, Scarlet Wahu, who was murdered at
an Airbnb after reportedly meeting a stranger online.
“I had to sit her down and tell her to change her behavior,”
Kanyari said, adding that, as a father, he only wants the best for his
daughter.
A video has now surfaced showing Sky displaying behavior
that some social media users believe is not appropriate for a teenager.
Should Tash, the children's stepfather, hand over the kids
to Kanyari?
Watch the video>>> and be the judge
The Kenyan DAILY POST
I thought Pastor Kanyari had taken custody of his kids.— DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) July 2, 2026
But after comparing his daughter Sky to her late sister, Starlet Wahu,
Sky is on another level at just 13. pic.twitter.com/cvLHiGKcth
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