VIDEO shows why Pastor KANYARI is worried about SKY’s behavior - TASH should just hand over these kids to KANYARI! Watch and be the judge







Friday, July 3, 2026 - Earlier this week, controversial city pastor Victor Kanyari became emotional during a church service as he expressed concern over his daughter, Sky’s behavior.

Addressing his congregants, Kanyari said he fears his daughter could end up like his late sister, Scarlet Wahu, who was murdered at an Airbnb after reportedly meeting a stranger online.

“I had to sit her down and tell her to change her behavior,” Kanyari said, adding that, as a father, he only wants the best for his daughter.

A video has now surfaced showing Sky displaying behavior that some social media users believe is not appropriate for a teenager.

Should Tash, the children's stepfather, hand over the kids to Kanyari?

Watch the video>>> and be the judge

I thought Pastor Kanyari had taken custody of his kids.



But after comparing his daughter Sky to her late sister, Starlet Wahu,



Sky is on another level at just 13. pic.twitter.com/cvLHiGKcth — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) July 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST