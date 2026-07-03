He was a ruthless goon!! BONIFACE MWANGI reveals his encounter with CECIL OUMA, the young man shot by PS FIKIRINI JACOBS’s bodyguard (VIDEO)







Friday, July 3, 2026 - Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi has spoken about his encounter with slain ODM youth mobilizer, Cecil Ouma, who died under controversial circumstances after a youth empowerment event attended by Youth Affairs Principal Secretary, Fikirini Jacobs, turned chaotic.

Speaking during an interview with a local TV station, Mwangi claimed that Ouma once assaulted some of his supporters during a meeting he had organized at Uhuru Park.

According to Mwangi, when he confronted Ouma and asked why he had attacked his team, Ouma downplayed the incident.

Moments later, Ouma assaulted the same group again.

The outspoken activist further claimed that Ouma was frequently used by politicians to intimidate opponents and provide security at political meetings.

“Hungefanya mkutano bila kumlipa,” Mwangi claimed, adding that he personally approached Ouma last month and warned him against engaging in goon activities.

“Alikuwa mtu mhuni sana,” he added.

Boniface Mwangi has spoken the truth for the first time in his life. Cecil Ouma Ceska was a Goon who used violence to get his way. Kumbe tunawaste emotions kutetea Goons and Criminals. pic.twitter.com/fB1USRGHCb — Mercy Naeku (@NaekuMercy) July 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST