He was a ruthless goon!! BONIFACE MWANGI reveals his encounter with CECIL OUMA, the young man shot by PS FIKIRINI JACOBS’s bodyguard (VIDEO)

Friday, July 3, 2026 - Renowned activist Boniface
Mwangi has spoken about his encounter with slain ODM youth mobilizer, Cecil
Ouma, who died under controversial circumstances after a youth empowerment
event attended by Youth Affairs Principal Secretary, Fikirini Jacobs, turned
chaotic.
Speaking during an interview with a local TV station, Mwangi
claimed that Ouma once assaulted some of his supporters during a meeting he had
organized at Uhuru Park.
According to Mwangi, when he confronted Ouma and asked why
he had attacked his team, Ouma downplayed the incident.
Moments later, Ouma assaulted the same group again.
The outspoken activist further claimed that Ouma was
frequently used by politicians to intimidate opponents and provide security at
political meetings.
“Hungefanya mkutano bila kumlipa,” Mwangi claimed,
adding that he personally approached Ouma last month and warned him against
engaging in goon activities.
“Alikuwa mtu mhuni sana,” he added.
Boniface Mwangi has spoken the truth for the first time in his life. Cecil Ouma Ceska was a Goon who used violence to get his way. Kumbe tunawaste emotions kutetea Goons and Criminals. pic.twitter.com/fB1USRGHCb— Mercy Naeku (@NaekuMercy) July 2, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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