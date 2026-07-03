A MUMAMA trends after showing off impressive dance moves - Hide her from CHIWAWAs and BEN 10s like TASH, GUARDIAN ANGEL and TIPSY GEE (VIDEO)

Friday, July 3, 2026 - An older woman has gone viral
after sharing a video of herself dancing to a popular dancehall hit, with many
saying she gave younger women a run for their money.
Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, the woman confidently
showcased her energetic dance moves, leaving many social media users impressed.
Despite her age, she drew praise from viewers for her
confidence, fitness, and youthful appearance, with some particularly admiring
her slim waist.
As expected, the video sparked a buzz online, with some
netizens joking that she should be hidden from gospel singer, Guardian Angel,
and other "Ben 10s" known for dating older women like Tash and Tipsy
Gee.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
The answer is yes pic.twitter.com/biuCU4IR2h— Mattjenkelani (@Boshielodm_) July 2, 2026
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