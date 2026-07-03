A MUMAMA trends after showing off impressive dance moves - Hide her from CHIWAWAs and BEN 10s like TASH, GUARDIAN ANGEL and TIPSY GEE (VIDEO)







Friday, July 3, 2026 - An older woman has gone viral after sharing a video of herself dancing to a popular dancehall hit, with many saying she gave younger women a run for their money.

Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, the woman confidently showcased her energetic dance moves, leaving many social media users impressed.

Despite her age, she drew praise from viewers for her confidence, fitness, and youthful appearance, with some particularly admiring her slim waist.

As expected, the video sparked a buzz online, with some netizens joking that she should be hidden from gospel singer, Guardian Angel, and other "Ben 10s" known for dating older women like Tash and Tipsy Gee.

Watch the video>>> below

The answer is yes pic.twitter.com/biuCU4IR2h — Mattjenkelani (@Boshielodm_) July 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST