A man disguised as a Slay Queen spotted at Summer Tides - Huyu Ukiwa Mlevi Unapita Na Yeye (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 5, 2026 - The internet has erupted after a man was spotted at the
just-concluded Summer Tides festival dressed as a woman.
In
the video, the man is seen wearing women's attire, carrying a handbag, and
dancing the night away at the hyped festival.
At
first glance, it was difficult to tell that he was a man dressed as a woman.
As
expected, the video has sparked an online buzz, with some social media users
joking that someone drunk could easily mistake him for a woman.
Watch the video.
Men pretending to be women were seen dinguaing what mama gave them at Summertides.— Joel Jirani (@JoelJirane) July 5, 2026
Honest question, what can make a man be this stupid? pic.twitter.com/TNcaPGJKVc
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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