A man disguised as a Slay Queen spotted at Summer Tides - Huyu Ukiwa Mlevi Unapita Na Yeye (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 5, 2026 - The internet has erupted after a man was spotted at the just-concluded Summer Tides festival dressed as a woman.

In the video, the man is seen wearing women's attire, carrying a handbag, and dancing the night away at the hyped festival.

At first glance, it was difficult to tell that he was a man dressed as a woman.

As expected, the video has sparked an online buzz, with some social media users joking that someone drunk could easily mistake him for a woman.

Watch the video.

Men pretending to be women were seen dinguaing what mama gave them at Summertides.



Honest question, what can make a man be this stupid? pic.twitter.com/TNcaPGJKVc — Joel Jirani (@JoelJirane) July 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.