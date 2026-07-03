VIDEO shows baddies arriving for SummerTides on motorbikes to look for “Big Boys” - Hii Weekendi Kitaeleweka







Friday, July 3, 2026 - This weekend, all roads lead to the much-hyped SummerTides Festival, the annual beach event held at Lost Beach Club.

The three-day festival attracts thousands of young revelers from across the country, with many fashion-conscious partygoers turning up in style.

A video circulating online shows a group of baddies arriving at the venue on motorbikes, smiling as boda boda riders dropped them off at the entrance.

The clip has sparked humorous reactions on social media, with some users joking that the pretty ladies were heading to the festival in search of "big boys."

Others quipped that while some arrived on motorbikes, they would leave in high-end German machines after landing “big boys” at the event.

Watch the video>>> below

Baddies arriving at Summertides in style👙🩱. pic.twitter.com/5xhTq1oeDS — Eng.Kogi🔨 (@John63681549) July 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST