See how ex-NTV anchor, DOREEN MAJALA, is glowing after divorcing her cheating husband, Mwingi Central MP GIDEON MULYUNGI - He used to bring side chicks to their matrimonial home

Friday, July 3, 2026 -
Former NTV anchor Doreen Majala appears to have moved on from her painful
divorce and is looking radiant following the end of her marriage to Mwingi
Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi.
Majala ended her marriage to Mulyungi after accusing him of
infidelity, alleging that he brought different women to their matrimonial home
during their relationship.
She also accused the legislator of domestic abuse.
Recent photos shared online show the former television
journalist looking happy and confident, with many social media users commenting
on her glowing appearance and noting that she appears to have picked up the
pieces after the highly publicized split.
See the photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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