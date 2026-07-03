See how ex-NTV anchor, DOREEN MAJALA, is glowing after divorcing her cheating husband, Mwingi Central MP GIDEON MULYUNGI - He used to bring side chicks to their matrimonial home







Friday, July 3, 2026 - Former NTV anchor Doreen Majala appears to have moved on from her painful divorce and is looking radiant following the end of her marriage to Mwingi Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi.

Majala ended her marriage to Mulyungi after accusing him of infidelity, alleging that he brought different women to their matrimonial home during their relationship.

She also accused the legislator of domestic abuse.

Recent photos shared online show the former television journalist looking happy and confident, with many social media users commenting on her glowing appearance and noting that she appears to have picked up the pieces after the highly publicized split.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST