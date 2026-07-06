Uproar as Kakamega Woman Rep ELSIE MUHANDA is spotted attending a burial ceremony in the company of armed goons (VIDEO)





Monday, July 6, 2026 - Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda is in the spotlight after she was captured on camera arriving at a burial ceremony in Ikholomani while accompanied by a group of youths carrying crude weapons.

In the video circulating online, the youths are seen surrounding the Woman Representative as they escort her into the venue.

Some of the individuals are seen raising the weapons and dancing as Elsie makes her way into the burial ceremony, an incident that has sparked concern among some social media users.

The video comes amid growing public debate over the presence of armed goons at public functions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Some politicians, particularly in the Western region, have been accused of recruiting unemployed youths to provide security and intimidate political opponents during public gatherings.

In some cases, such incidents have escalated into violence, resulting in injuries and loss of life.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.