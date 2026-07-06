Uproar as Kakamega Woman Rep ELSIE MUHANDA is spotted attending a burial ceremony in the company of armed goons (VIDEO)

Monday, July 6, 2026 - Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda is in the
spotlight after she was captured on camera arriving at a burial ceremony in Ikholomani while
accompanied by a group of youths carrying crude weapons.
In
the video circulating online, the youths are seen surrounding the Woman
Representative as they escort her into the venue.
Some
of the individuals are seen raising the weapons and dancing as Elsie makes her
way into the burial ceremony, an incident that has sparked concern among some
social media users.
The
video comes amid growing public debate over the presence of armed goons at
public functions ahead of the 2027 General Election.
Some
politicians, particularly in the Western region, have been accused of
recruiting unemployed youths to provide security and intimidate political
opponents during public gatherings.
In
some cases, such incidents have escalated into violence, resulting in injuries
and loss of life.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
A politician walking to a burial ceremony in the company of armed goons pic.twitter.com/Ux72EKlBCf— ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) July 6, 2026
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