Looking for a rich SIMP? - A video of a beautiful single mother with a killer figure doing a dance challenge inside her modest house sparks reactions! Ni Kama Anaishi Ghetto (WATCH)

Monday,
July 6, 2026 - A little-known single mother has sparked
online buzz after posting a video of herself doing a dance challenge in her
modest home.
In the video, the light-skinned mother of one is seen
holding her baby as she dances while showing off her curvy figure.
Judging from the appearance of her house, some social media
users speculated that she might be facing financial challenges.
A section of netizens further speculated that she may have
shared the video to attract the attention of wealthy men.
Watch the trending video.
I said I don't mind, stop asking pic.twitter.com/D4xx9Spy4X— Mattjenkelani (@Boshielodm_) July 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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