MARION NAIPEI spotted doing the Siaka Siaka challenge at pastor KANYARI’s brother’s church in Kayole - Are those dance moves fit for church? (VIDEO)





Monday, July 6, 2026 - Controversial social media personality Marion Naipei is in the spotlight again after she was spotted at Pastor Kanyari’s brother’s church in Kayole, where she joined youthful congregants during a church service.

Marion was seen taking part in the popular Siaka Siaka dance challenge alongside the pastor and other youths at the church.

The dance challenge, which has gained popularity in entertainment joints and on social media, has since sparked debate after the video surfaced online.

A section of social media users questioned whether dance moves commonly associated with nightlife are appropriate in a church setting.

Watch the video below.

MARION NAIPEI takes 'siaka siaka' to church! pic.twitter.com/36ox1XM9ig — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.