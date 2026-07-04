“Staying single should not be treated as a failure,” – Media Personality MWALIMU RACHEL questions why women are urged to choose polygamy over being single.





Saturday, July 04, 2026 - Radio host Mwalimu Rachel has sparked debate after questioning why society places so much pressure on women to marry, insisting that staying single should not be treated as a failure.

Speaking on Saturday, July 4, 2026, she noted that conversations around marriage often go to extremes, with some even suggesting women join polygamous unions rather than remain unmarried.

“Kwani, this being single, not married, is so bad how?

"Mpaka people think of anything but being single,” she asked, clarifying that she was not criticizing those in marriages or relationships but challenging the stigma attached to singleness.

The mother of one pointed out that even scripture acknowledges it is acceptable to remain unmarried if one chooses.

“Si hata bibilia ilisema, kama huwezani it is okay, unaweza kaa bila? Mbona huwa tunasahau hiyo?” she remarked.

She further questioned why many people appear uncomfortable with the idea of a woman ageing while single, arguing that society often portrays singleness as something that must be “fixed” at all costs.

“How bad is it that everyone is against ageing in your singleness?

"Hadi unaambiwa, kama huwezi pata mtu wako, olewa kwa familia ambayo kuna mabibi wengine hapo. Sielewi,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.