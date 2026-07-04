“Napenda Kubwa Na Ikue Strong. Pia Sipendi ‘Si-Dih’” - Nairobi LADY stuns social media users with her confession during a random street interview (VIDEO)





Saturday, July 4, 2026 - A Nairobi lady has sparked a buzz on social media after her candid response during a random street interview went viral.

In the clip, an upcoming content creator approaches the lady on the streets and asks her how she likes it.

Without hesitation, she responds: “Napenda kubwa na ikue strong. Pia sipendi ‘Si-Dih’.”

Her unexpected answer has since generated mixed reactions online, with many social media users sharing humorous comments and different interpretations of her response.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.