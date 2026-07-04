Nairobi Night Life! LADIES turn up for a Dera-themed night and engage in NYASH shaking competition (VIDEOs)





Saturday, July 4, 2026 - A popular city entertainment joint hosted a Dera-themed night where ladies turned up dressed in deras and took part in a dancing competition.

In the videos, the ladies are seen showcasing their dance moves, leaving revellers entertained throughout the night.

Lately, city clubs have been introducing themed nights to stand out from the competition as more entertainment joints continue to spring up.

Watch the videos below.

LADIES turn up for a Dera-themed night and engage in NYASH shaking competition in Nairobi Club. pic.twitter.com/32bDiWLtIT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.