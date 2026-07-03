Romance Scam! BETTY KYALLO reacts as Ugandan scammers use her PHOTO to lure gullible men online

Friday, July 3, 2026 -
Renowned media personality, Betty Kyallo, has reacted after discovering that
scammers in Uganda were using her photo to lure unsuspecting men on an online
dating platform.
In a profile shared on the platform, Betty's photo was used
alongside a fake description claiming she was a 27-year-old corporate
professional from a prominent family searching for a romantic partner aged
between 20 and 45 years.
The former KTN anchor appeared amused by the discovery,
responding with laughing emojis after coming across the fake profile.
"Uganda
bado niko soko," she captioned a screenshot of
the dating profile, joking that she was still "in demand."
Online romance scams have become increasingly common, with
fraudsters often stealing photos of well-known personalities or attractive
individuals to create fake profiles and gain the trust of potential victims.
In many cases, the scammers eventually ask their targets to send money, often disguised as connection fee before disappearing once the payments are made.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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