Romance Scam! BETTY KYALLO reacts as Ugandan scammers use her PHOTO to lure gullible men online







Friday, July 3, 2026 - Renowned media personality, Betty Kyallo, has reacted after discovering that scammers in Uganda were using her photo to lure unsuspecting men on an online dating platform.

In a profile shared on the platform, Betty's photo was used alongside a fake description claiming she was a 27-year-old corporate professional from a prominent family searching for a romantic partner aged between 20 and 45 years.

The former KTN anchor appeared amused by the discovery, responding with laughing emojis after coming across the fake profile.

"Uganda bado niko soko," she captioned a screenshot of the dating profile, joking that she was still "in demand."

Online romance scams have become increasingly common, with fraudsters often stealing photos of well-known personalities or attractive individuals to create fake profiles and gain the trust of potential victims.

In many cases, the scammers eventually ask their targets to send money, often disguised as connection fee before disappearing once the payments are made.





The Kenyan DAILY POST