Scare as Kenya Airways flight to New York forced to turn back to Nairobi after rare mid-air malfunction.





Monday, July 06, 2026 - A Kenya Airways flight bound for New York was forced to return to Nairobi on Sunday evening after experiencing a technical malfunction mid‑air.

According to the airline, flight KQ002D, operated by a Boeing 787‑8 Dreamliner, developed a flight control spoiler malfunction while cruising over Chad at approximately 19:50 hours.

The crew, following established safety protocols, elected to turn back for further technical evaluation.

“For the safety of our guests and crew onboard, the crew followed precautionary safety checks and elected to return to Nairobi for further technical evaluation by our teams,” the airline said in a statement issued Monday.

Kenya Airways explained that spoiler malfunctions, though rare, can increase drag and fuel consumption.

The carrier emphasized that its pilots are trained to handle such scenarios safely and that air turnbacks are standard safety procedures.

The aircraft was scheduled to land back at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 00:30 hours on Monday.

The airline apologized to passengers for the disruption, assuring them that safety remains its highest priority.

Kenya Airways also pledged to assist affected travelers with rebooking on the next available flight to New York.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.