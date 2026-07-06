Transformers and water tanks installed in Mbeere North during campaigns removed and taken to Ol Kalou for another PR exercise ahead of the much-anticipated by-election (PHOTOs)





Monday, July 6, 2026 - Residents of Mbeere North claim that transformers and water tanks installed during the campaign period are being removed and taken to Ol Kalou, where the ruling UDA party has intensified campaigns ahead of the much-anticipated by-election slated for July 16.

Photos circulating online show several water tanks and transformers being loaded onto lorries, with claims that they were being transported to Ol Kalou for another public relations exercise.

During the Mbeere North campaigns, the Government distributed various development projects and amenities, including water tanks and transformers, in what critics said was an effort to win support for the UDA-backed candidate.

Residents now claim that some of those installations are being removed.

The Government appears to be employing a similar campaign strategy in Ol Kalou, where the UDA candidate is facing stiff competition from the DCP candidate.

It remains to be seen whether the approach will influence voters ahead of the July 16 by-election.



See the photos below. See the photos below.