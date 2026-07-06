Transformers and water tanks installed in Mbeere North during campaigns removed and taken to Ol Kalou for another PR exercise ahead of the much-anticipated by-election (PHOTOs)

Monday,
July 6, 2026 - Residents of Mbeere North claim that
transformers and water tanks installed during the campaign period are being
removed and taken to Ol Kalou, where the ruling UDA party has intensified
campaigns ahead of the much-anticipated by-election slated for July 16.
Photos circulating online show several water tanks and
transformers being loaded onto lorries, with claims that they were being
transported to Ol Kalou for another public relations exercise.
During the Mbeere North campaigns, the Government
distributed various development projects and amenities, including water tanks
and transformers, in what critics said was an effort to win support for the
UDA-backed candidate.
Residents now claim that some of those installations are
being removed.
The Government appears to be employing a similar campaign
strategy in Ol Kalou, where the UDA candidate is facing stiff competition from
the DCP candidate.
It remains to be seen whether the approach will influence
voters ahead of the July 16 by-election.
See the photos below.
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