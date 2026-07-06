Popular Ohangla singer KOFFI MACADORY kicked out by his wealthy 'mumama' at night after disagreement, leaves carrying belongings in a paper bag (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 6, 2026 - Popular Ohangla singer Koffi Macadory was reportedly kicked out of the residence of his wealthy ‘mumama’, Lavender Achieng, following a disagreement.

Koffi was seen carrying his belongings in a paper bag as he left Achieng's residence at night.

Achieng later took to social media, where she claimed she had taught Koffi a lesson, alleging that he was in the habit of taking advantage of women.

According to Achieng, Koffi targets financially independent women, but this time, she said, he had met his match.

She also warned him against engaging in an online war with her, saying he would be the one to lose.

"Umezoea kutumia wanawake, this is your turn," she wrote.

Lavender has since hinted that she has moved on and found a new, younger partner after parting ways with Koffi.

See her trending post below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.



