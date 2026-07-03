Roysambu Slay Queen caught stealing money in a boutique and stashing the notes in her undergarments - Na vile Ni Karembo! Ogopa Wanawake Wa Thika Road (VIDEOs)







Friday, July 3, 2026 - A young lady from Roysambu was caught red-handed after stealing money from a boutique along Thika Road.

According to reports, she visited the clothing store posing as an ordinary customer before stealing Ksh 6,000 from the boutique owner.

However, her luck ran out after people at the premises confronted her.

Videos circulating online show a group of women surrounding the suspect as she appeared visibly embarrassed.

The money was recovered from her undergarments, where she had hidden it inside a pair of padded hip lifters.

She was then forced to call a man believed to be her boyfriend and ask him for help.

The man was instructed to send double the amount that had been stolen.

Watch the videos below.

Roysambu Slay Queen caught stealing money in a boutique and stashing the notes in her undergarments - Na vile Ni Karembo! Ogopa Wanawake Wa Thika Road pic.twitter.com/5Ni6dfmYSA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 4, 2026

Roysambu Slay Queen caught stealing money in a boutique and stashing the notes in her undergarments - Na vile Ni Karembo! Ogopa Wanawake Wa Thika Road pic.twitter.com/8wPvY3h4y8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST