BABU OWINO hits back at Saboti MP, CALEB AMISI, over criticism of Linda Mwananchi Movement’s direction under SIFUNA







Friday, July 03, 2026 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has fired back at Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi’s continued criticism of the Linda Mwananchi movement and urged leaders to resolve internal disputes privately rather than through public attacks.

His remarks come days after Amisi accused the movement of straying from its original mission and increasingly embracing alliances with the same political class it initially sought to challenge.

Babu, who has declared interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial race, defended the movement’s leadership and direction, insisting that its focus remains on advancing the interests of ordinary Kenyans.

He emphasized that leaders have established channels for dialogue and cautioned against airing grievances on social media or public forums.

“About my brother Caleb, he knows how to solve issues.”

“He is a leader. When he has concerns, he should call leaders and we sit down.”

“We don’t want to see such matters on the internet and every other place.”

“He is addressing the wrong people,” Babu said.

The Embakasi East legislator maintained that Linda Mwananchi must remain united as it pushes for reforms.

“So, people of Linda Mwananchi, sisi we do not accept any nonsensical statements against Linda Mwananchi. Linda Mwananchi must remain strong.”

“If we must unite, we will have to unite with those who matter for us to fight for the interests of Kenya,” he declared.

Amisi, however, has defended his position, arguing that the movement was meant as an issue-driven platform rather than a coalition targeting specific individuals after Sifuna expressed willingness to join forces with former DP Rigathi Gachagua and other opposition figures.

He warned that alliances with seasoned politicians often collapse, citing past experiences with NASA, Azimio and leaders such as Kalonzo Musyoka.

“I want to use Sifuna’s words, who told you that United Opposition will be united up to the ballot?” Amisi posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST