Family Affair? List of Speaker MOSES WETANGULA’s relatives holding top Government posts sparks reactions (LOOK)







Friday, July 03, 2026 - The passing of Mama Rachael Nakhumicha Kituyi, the grandmother of National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang'ula, has ignited debate after her funeral eulogy revealed the number of the Speaker's relatives serving in senior positions within President William Ruto's administration.

The eulogy listed several prominent family members, including Cabinet Secretary Debora Barasa, Presidential Advisor Harriet Chigai, Principal Secretary for Industry Juma Mukhwana, Beverly Opwora of the Office of the President, Waningilo Walubengo, who was shortlisted for the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) chairperson position, Tongaren MP John Chikati, Luke Opwora, a nominated MCA in Bungoma, and Dr. Nancy Barasa, the Chairperson of Women's Affairs at State House, among others.

The revelations have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many Kenyans questioning how members of one extended family came to occupy so many influential public positions.

Netizens accused Speaker Wetangula of disproportionately benefiting from the 30% share of Government appointments widely perceived to have been allocated to the Luhya community under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST