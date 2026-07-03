Family Affair? List of Speaker MOSES WETANGULA’s relatives holding top Government posts sparks reactions (LOOK)

Friday, July 03,
2026 - The passing of Mama Rachael Nakhumicha Kituyi, the grandmother
of National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang'ula, has ignited debate after her
funeral eulogy revealed the number of the Speaker's relatives serving in senior
positions within President William Ruto's administration.
The eulogy listed several prominent family members,
including Cabinet Secretary Debora Barasa, Presidential Advisor Harriet Chigai,
Principal Secretary for Industry Juma Mukhwana, Beverly Opwora of the Office of
the President, Waningilo Walubengo, who was shortlisted for the Independent
Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) chairperson position, Tongaren MP John
Chikati, Luke Opwora, a nominated MCA in Bungoma, and Dr. Nancy Barasa, the
Chairperson of Women's Affairs at State House, among others.
The revelations have sparked widespread discussion on social
media, with many Kenyans questioning how members of one extended family came to
occupy so many influential public positions.
Netizens accused Speaker Wetangula of disproportionately benefiting from the 30% share of Government appointments widely perceived to have been allocated to the Luhya community under the Kenya Kwanza administration.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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