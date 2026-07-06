Pretty LADY records a video sleeping next to her boyfriend in his dingy house - How did he convince her?





Monday, July 6, 2026 - A pretty lady has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video of herself sleeping next to her boyfriend in what appears to be a modest house.

In the selfie video, the lady looks relaxed and comfortable as she lies beside her boyfriend.

The clip has attracted mixed reactions on social media, with many users commenting on the condition of the house and contrasting it with the lady's appearance.

Some netizens wondered how the couple met, while others praised the relationship, saying genuine love is not defined by material possessions.

Watch the video below.

How did he convince her? pic.twitter.com/d78NeXlRPT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.