Kibera man stabs his wife’s mpango wa kando to death after finding him in his house - Crime scene PHOTOs





Monday, July 6, 2026 - A man was fatally stabbed in Katwekera Village, Sarang'ombe Ward, Kibera Constituency, in an early morning incident that has left residents in shock.

The deceased has been identified as Geoffrey Ochieng Asembo.

According to preliminary reports, Geoffrey left his home at around 12:10 a.m.

His wife reportedly told investigators that before leaving, he informed her he was "just going out and would be back shortly."

She allegedly urged him not to leave because it was late, but he did not disclose where he was going.

Reports indicate that Geoffrey later went to the house of a woman identified as Cocheptor Awour, where the two spent the night.

At around 5:00 a.m., a man identified by residents as "Saki," who is alleged to have been in a relationship with Cocheptor, returned to the house and found Geoffrey inside.

According to witnesses, after the occupants failed to open the door, Saki forced his way into the house and attacked both of them.

Witnesses claim Geoffrey was stabbed in the stomach before escaping through an opening in the iron-sheet wall.

Bleeding heavily and shirtless, he reportedly ran as the suspect chased him.

Neighbours are said to have screamed, pleading with the suspect not to kill him.

Geoffrey reportedly collapsed a short distance from the house, where he succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical assistance.

Witnesses further allege that after chasing Geoffrey, the suspect returned to the house and assaulted Cocheptor.

A neighbour who attempted to intervene claimed he was threatened by the suspect

Cocheptor is said to have escaped and fled for her safety.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and remains at large.

Police have since visited the scene in Katwekera Village and launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

See the crime scene photos below.

























Photos of the cheating wife.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.