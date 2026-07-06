Ousted NEPD party official EVA NJAU reacts after MIKE SONKO leaked purported private video of her having MECHI in a hotel as party wrangles intensify





Monday, July 6, 2026 - Ousted National Economic Planning Dialogue (NEPD) party official Eva Njau has responded after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared a purported private video that he claimed featured her, as internal wrangles within the party continue to escalate.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page, Eva dismissed the claims, saying people known to her had confirmed that neither she nor Sally appeared in the circulating footage.

“The best thing is, people well known to us have confirmed that those faces aren't Sally and or I,’’ she wrote.

Eva further questioned claims that the footage originated from CCTV cameras, alleging that it appeared to have been recorded using a mobile phone instead.

“I have also gathered that 'the CCTV' is a camera on mobile. Not as stationary as a CCTV would be. I'll actually watch and disseminate where lies are. I'll even tell you who took that photo being manipulated,” she stated.

She also claimed she had already identified details that, in her view, contradicted the allegations.

“Meanwhile, from a pic sent, I can show you the owners of the 'hair' and 'dress',” she added.

Eva alleged that the circulation of the purported video was part of a wider scheme aimed at damaging reputations and distracting the public from other issues.

“The key take-home I'll tell everyone is, there MUST be a heist that is being orchestrated.

“The character assassination was meant to blindfold every one of you,” she wrote.





Below are photos of the individuals within the party she claims appear in the leaked private video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.