PHOTOs and VIDEO show police standing alongside goons as Linda Mwananchi convoy is pelted with stones in Kisii





Saturday, July 4, 2026 - Scores of people were injured after suspected hired goons blocked the Linda Mwananchi convoy at Keumbu in Kisii County, hurling stones and throwing sticks at the motorcade.

A video circulating online shows police officers standing in close proximity to the attackers without intervening, even as leaders and supporters in the convoy came under sustained attack.

Several vehicles in the convoy were reportedly damaged during the chaos, while a number of those travelling with the leaders sustained injuries as they tried to flee the attack.

Siaya Governor James Orengo condemned the attack and accused the police of escorting the goons who staged it.

He also thanked the people for standing with the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Moments before the attack, Governor Orengo had warned his Kisii counterpart, Simba Arati, against instigating chaos in the county.

He told Arati that he and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino would face him head-on.







Watch the video below.

How police moved alongside goons who pelted the Linda Mwananchi convoy with stones in Keumbu, Kisii County, with multiple videos circulating online showing officers standing in close proximity yet offering no intervention as leaders were subjected to sustained attacks. pic.twitter.com/havnUW1PF1 — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) July 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.