Kiuno Laini! A beautiful MUMAMA shows off killer dance moves at Pyasa Lounge in Donholm! This is where BEN 10s flock to look for older women (VIDEO)

Saturday, July 4, 2026 - Pyasa Lounge in Donholm has become a popular nightlife destination for a mature crowd, particularly older, financially stable women who enjoy unwinding to classic Rhumba music.

The entertainment spot is known for attracting a lively audience, with women making up a significant portion of its regular patrons.

In a video circulating on social media, a light-skinned “mumama” steals the spotlight after confidently taking to the dance floor and showcasing her impressive dance moves as a Rhumba hit plays in the background.

The clip has sparked a buzz online, with many social media users praising her confidence, elegance and dancing skills.

Others jokingly claimed that younger men, commonly referred to as "Ben 10s," have been frequenting the popular lounge in search of older women.

Watch the video below.

MUMAMA shows off killer dance moves at Pyasa Lounge in Donholm! pic.twitter.com/RBBWaPhBr0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.