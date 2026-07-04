Kiuno Laini! A beautiful MUMAMA shows off killer dance moves at Pyasa Lounge in Donholm! This is where BEN 10s flock to look for older women (VIDEO)

Saturday,
July 4, 2026 - Pyasa Lounge in Donholm has become a popular
nightlife destination for a mature crowd, particularly older, financially
stable women who enjoy unwinding to classic Rhumba music.
The entertainment spot is known for attracting a lively
audience, with women making up a significant portion of its regular patrons.
In a video circulating on social media, a light-skinned
“mumama” steals the spotlight after confidently taking to the dance floor and
showcasing her impressive dance moves as a Rhumba hit plays in the background.
The clip has sparked a buzz online, with many social media
users praising her confidence, elegance and dancing skills.
Others jokingly claimed that younger men, commonly referred
to as "Ben 10s," have been frequenting the popular lounge in search
of older women.
Watch the video below.
MUMAMA shows off killer dance moves at Pyasa Lounge in Donholm! pic.twitter.com/RBBWaPhBr0— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 4, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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