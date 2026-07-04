Bluetooth Connected? - A video of CS HASSAN JOHO and Malindi MP AMINA MNYAZI during a meet-and-greet tour sparks reactions! Hawa Ni Kama Wanakulana





Saturday, July 4, 2026 - The internet has erupted after a video of Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and Malindi Member of Parliament Amina Mnyazi publicly displaying affection surfaced online.

In the video, Joho, who has often drawn public attention for his personal life, is seen making a grand entrance at the event with the beautiful MP, holding hands like a couple.

The video has since been widely shared on social media, with many questioning the apparent camaraderie between Joho and the MP.

Joho, a divorcee, has long been known as a ladies' man.

Whether something is going on between the two or people are simply reading too much into the moment remains a matter of public speculation.

Watch the video below.

Bluetooth Connected? – The chemistry between CS HASSAN JOHO and Malindi MP AMINA MNYAZI has set tongues wagging pic.twitter.com/18fNgGeCkH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.