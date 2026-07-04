Fraudsters, including 2 elderly women, siphon over Sh 1.2 Million from an Mpesa operator in Marsabit before being cornered by detectives (PHOTOs)





Saturday, July 4, 2026 - Detectives have arrested eight suspects linked to a sophisticated SIM swap scheme that siphoned more than Sh1.2 million from an M-Pesa operator in Marsabit.

The suspects were intercepted at the Merille Barrier in Marsabit South while travelling in a white Toyota Probox, registration KDN 708Q, after detectives received intelligence about their criminal activities.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the group posed as customers at an M-Pesa shop in Marsabit Town, where they deceived the operator before swapping the M-Pesa SIM card.

The fraudulent SIM swap reportedly enabled unauthorised access to the complainant's bank account, resulting in the theft of more than Sh1.2 million.

The suspects, identified as Benrodgers Kyalo, Evans Mbweli, Patrick Vundi, Emily Mwende, Josephine Kasiva, Pius Mwenda, Alex Stima, and Jane Mueni, together with the vehicle, were escorted to Marsabit Police Station, where they remain in custody as detectives continue with investigations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reminded M-Pesa agents and members of the public never to hand over their SIM cards, mobile phones, or M-Pesa handsets to customers under any circumstances.

According to the DCI, fraudsters often work in groups, creating distractions while executing their schemes.

The agency urged agents to treat unusual requests or customers who insist on handling their phones as a red flag.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.



