See what police recovered from a truck during early-morning patrol in Namanga Town - Deals Ni Mingi Shida Ni DCI (PHOTOs)

Saturday, July 4, 2026 - Police officers in Oloililai Sub-County intercepted a major consignment of suspected illicit ethanol and arrested two suspects following a successful early-morning patrol operation along Orland Hospital Road in Namanga Town.

The vigilant officers intercepted a white-and-green Scania lorry, registration number T668 DNB, and, upon conducting a thorough search, discovered 123 drums loaded with suspected illicit ethanol.

The driver of the lorry was arrested at the scene.

Shortly after the interception, officers also stopped a black Toyota Crown saloon car, registration number T224 DPC, which was closely trailing the lorry.

The driver was arrested after preliminary investigations linked him to both the lorry and the seized cargo.

The two suspects have been placed in custody, while the recovered vehicles and cargo have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue.

See photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.