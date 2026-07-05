MP SAMUEL ATANDI on the spot for attending meetings out of Nairobi in the company of his girlfriend CEBBIE KOKS





Sunday, July 5, 2026 - Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi, who is also the Chairperson of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, is reportedly the talk among his colleagues over his conduct whenever there is a meeting outside Nairobi.

According to whispers, Atandi has developed a habit of travelling with his girlfriend, Cebbie Koks, a popular social media influencer, and insisting that she be treated as a VIP.

Recently, Atandi and his colleagues retreated to discuss an important agenda, where the MP was seen walking hand in hand with Cebbie.

Atandi has been dating Cebbie Koks after her marriage to flamboyant lawyer Steve Ogolla crumbled.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.