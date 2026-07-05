Sunday,
July 5, 2026 - A cab driver has taken to social media to
narrate how he was drugged and robbed by a woman he picked up outside the newly
launched Syndicate Club in Mirema.
According to the driver's account, he received a trip
request from a woman who said she was travelling to Kitengela.
She reportedly informed him that her phone was off,
something he says did not raise any suspicion at the time.
He began the trip, but along the way, the woman told him she
needed to pick up something before returning, making it a round trip.
The driver claims that upon arriving at the destination at
around 11 p.m., he suddenly lost consciousness.
He says he later regained consciousness inside his parked
vehicle, only to discover that all his valuables had been stolen.
“I woke up safe where I had parked the vehicle, but all the
valuables I had were gone,” he wrote.
Still feeling extremely dizzy, the driver says he attempted
to drive home but ended up causing a road accident.
Fortunately, he escaped without injuries.
He further revealed that one of his stolen phones had a
security feature that automatically takes a selfie whenever someone attempts to
unlock it.
According to the driver, the feature captured images of the
woman he believes robbed him before she made away with his Samsung A17 and
iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Sharing the photos online, the driver blamed himself for
ignoring what he now considers to have been obvious red flags and urged fellow
taxi operators to remain vigilant when picking up passengers, especially during
late-night trips.
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