



Sunday, July 5, 2026 - A cab driver has taken to social media to narrate how he was drugged and robbed by a woman he picked up outside the newly launched Syndicate Club in Mirema.

According to the driver's account, he received a trip request from a woman who said she was travelling to Kitengela.

She reportedly informed him that her phone was off, something he says did not raise any suspicion at the time.

He began the trip, but along the way, the woman told him she needed to pick up something before returning, making it a round trip.

The driver claims that upon arriving at the destination at around 11 p.m., he suddenly lost consciousness.

He says he later regained consciousness inside his parked vehicle, only to discover that all his valuables had been stolen.

“I woke up safe where I had parked the vehicle, but all the valuables I had were gone,” he wrote.

Still feeling extremely dizzy, the driver says he attempted to drive home but ended up causing a road accident.

Fortunately, he escaped without injuries.

He further revealed that one of his stolen phones had a security feature that automatically takes a selfie whenever someone attempts to unlock it.

According to the driver, the feature captured images of the woman he believes robbed him before she made away with his Samsung A17 and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Sharing the photos online, the driver blamed himself for ignoring what he now considers to have been obvious red flags and urged fellow taxi operators to remain vigilant when picking up passengers, especially during late-night trips.



