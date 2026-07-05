Motorists and pedestrians rescue a woman after armed thugs attack and rob her along Kenyatta Road, just metres from a police station (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 5, 2026 - Members of the public came to the rescue of a woman who was attacked and robbed by armed thugs along Kenyatta Road in an incident captured on video.

According to reports, the woman was walking along the road when she was accosted by the armed suspects, who robbed her of her personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

The attackers reportedly escaped into a nearby bush after carrying out the robbery.

The video shows concerned motorists and pedestrians rushing to assist the visibly shaken victim moments after the ordeal.

"They have taken away my phone," the distressed woman is heard saying as bystanders comfort her.

Reports indicate that the suspects also physically assaulted the woman during the robbery, leaving her with visible injuries.

The incident, which occurred just a few metres from a police station, has sparked fresh concerns over insecurity and the boldness of criminals operating in broad daylight.

Watch the video.



