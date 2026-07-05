CCTV footage captures two gunmen storming Chaiwali restaurant in Westlands and robbing patrons (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 5, 2026 - Police in Nairobi have launched investigations into an armed robbery at Chaiwali Restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Westlands after CCTV footage captured two gunmen storming the popular establishment and robbing patrons at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at around 10:35 p.m. and lasted less than 30 seconds, according to preliminary reports.

The CCTV footage shows the two armed suspects entering the restaurant and ordering customers to surrender their mobile phones and other valuables before making a quick getaway.

The robbers reportedly arrived at the scene on a motorcycle.

Before carrying out the raid, they overpowered the restaurant's security guard, leaving customers with little chance to resist.

After collecting the stolen items, the suspects fled on the waiting motorcycle, disappearing before police could respond.

The brazen robbery has sparked fresh concerns over insecurity in Nairobi, particularly in high-end estates such as Westlands, where similar incidents involving armed motorcycle-riding gangs have been reported in recent months.

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