Man confronts club influencer CIGGIE JOHNSON after spotting him hugging his wife at a city entertainment joint (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 5, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded at a city entertainment joint after a man confronted popular club influencer Ciggie Johnson over a hug he shared with the man's wife during an event.

The man had attended the event together with his wife, where Ciggie Johnson was hosting and interacting with revelers.

As part of his engagement with fans, Ciggie was seen moving around the club greeting and hugging attendees, including the married woman.

However, the woman's husband appeared unhappy with what he considered a prolonged hug and confronted the influencer moments later.

The video captures the tense exchange as the husband voices his displeasure, while other patrons watch the confrontation unfold.

Watch the video below.

Man confronts club influencer CIGGIE JOHNSON after spotting him hugging his wife in a city club. pic.twitter.com/iyeJ46vYNv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.