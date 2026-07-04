MATIANG’I breaks silence over viral JKIA PHOTOs with ODM’s JUNET MOHAMMED and SIMBA ARATI amid speculation.





Saturday, July 04, 2026 - Jubilee Party Deputy Leader and presidential hopeful, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has moved to quash speculation surrounding his brief encounter with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Kisii Governor Simba Arati at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 4, Matiang’i clarified that the meeting was purely coincidental and not a clandestine political engagement.

“This morning, after checking in at JKIA, I bumped into Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who had also checked in and were travelling to Kisumu,” he explained.

He dismissed online claims that the leaders had convened the previous night or that the airport exchange was prearranged.

“Contrary to false claims circulating online, this was neither a meeting held last night nor a planned engagement. It was simply a chance encounter between leaders at the airport,” Matiang’i emphasized.

Pictures of the trio standing together at the check-in area sparked speculation about possible political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The images, showing the leaders posing before engaging in a brief conversation, fueled debate on social media, with some users suggesting the encounter could have involved discussions on alliances.

Matiang’i later travelled to Ahero after arriving in Kisumu, where he joined Siaya Governor James Orengo, Martha Karua, and other leaders for a church service.

The clarification comes as Matiang’i positions himself as a key opposition figure, having been endorsed by Jubilee as its presidential candidate for 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.