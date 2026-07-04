How two "Sharp Boys" were intercepted by detectives carrying fake notes worth Ksh 6 million after being flagged down along the Thika-Garissa highway (PHOTOs)





Saturday, July 4, 2026 - What appeared to be an ordinary journey along the Thika-Garissa Highway came to an abrupt end after detectives intercepted two suspects transporting counterfeit currency with a face value of Ksh 6 million.

The suspects, identified as John Safari Mbiti and Erick Njuguna Wambui, were travelling in a black Toyota Vitz, registration number KCY 374M, from Thika towards Kithimani when they were flagged down at a multi-agency security roadblock in Kanyonyoo for a routine inspection.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, officers discovered a white carrier bag containing four tightly wrapped bundles hidden beneath layers of khaki paper, aluminium foil and clear tape.

After unwrapping the packages, detectives recovered counterfeit Ksh1,000 notes neatly packed into four bundles with a combined face value of Ksh 6 million.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspects were transporting the fake currency to Wamunyu in Kitui County, where it was to be handed over to an accomplice for further processing to make the notes resemble genuine currency before being released into circulation.

The two suspects were immediately arrested and escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where they were booked alongside the recovered counterfeit notes.

They remain in custody as detectives finalize investigations ahead of their arraignment in court.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) noted that counterfeit currency poses a serious threat to the country's economy by undermining public confidence in financial transactions and exposing unsuspecting members of the public to financial losses.



