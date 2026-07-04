How two "Sharp Boys" were intercepted by detectives carrying fake notes worth Ksh 6 million after being flagged down along the Thika-Garissa highway (PHOTOs)

Saturday, July 4, 2026 - What appeared to be an ordinary journey along the Thika-Garissa Highway came to an abrupt end after detectives intercepted two suspects transporting counterfeit currency with a face value of Ksh 6 million.
The suspects, identified as John Safari Mbiti and Erick
Njuguna Wambui, were travelling in a black Toyota Vitz, registration number KCY 374M, from Thika towards Kithimani when they were
flagged down at a multi-agency security roadblock in Kanyonyoo for a routine inspection.
During a thorough search of
the vehicle, officers discovered a white carrier bag containing four tightly
wrapped bundles hidden beneath layers of khaki paper, aluminium foil and clear
tape.
After unwrapping the
packages, detectives recovered counterfeit Ksh1,000
notes neatly packed into four bundles with a combined face
value of Ksh 6 million.
According to preliminary
investigations, the suspects were transporting the fake currency to Wamunyu in Kitui County, where it was to be handed over
to an accomplice for further processing to make the notes resemble genuine
currency before being released into circulation.
The two suspects were
immediately arrested and escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station,
where they were booked alongside the recovered counterfeit notes.
They remain in custody as detectives
finalize investigations ahead of their arraignment in court.
The Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) noted that counterfeit currency poses a serious threat to
the country's economy by undermining public confidence in financial transactions
and exposing unsuspecting members of the public to financial losses.
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