DRAMA at Magnum Credit after the Director’s wife stormed the premises and physically assaulted staff member, CHRISTINE MASIKA, for having an affair with her husband

Friday, July 3, 2026 -
Employees at Magnum Credit were treated to a dramatic scene after the wife of
the company's Director stormed the premises and confronted a female staff
member for attempting to wreck her marriage.
According to reports circulating online, the wife of Magnum
Credit founder and director, Joseph
Waswa, confronted an
employee identified as Christine
Masika at the company's head office in Nairobi CBD, accusing
her of having a romantic affair with her husband.
A source who shared the claims with blogger Edgar Obare
through his Ongea Platform
alleged that Christine is Waswa's "office girlfriend" and holds a
senior position at the micro-lending company.
The same source further described Christine as "toxic" and "wicked."
Waswa is no stranger to controversy.
In 2023, he was arrested in connection with a fake gold scam
in which a Tunisian businessman claimed he had been defrauded of Ksh 60 million.
During a raid on his residence, detectives recovered counterfeit US dollars amounting to US$634,178, according to investigators at the time.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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