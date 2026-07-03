DRAMA at Magnum Credit after the Director’s wife stormed the premises and physically assaulted staff member, CHRISTINE MASIKA, for having an affair with her husband







Friday, July 3, 2026 - Employees at Magnum Credit were treated to a dramatic scene after the wife of the company's Director stormed the premises and confronted a female staff member for attempting to wreck her marriage.

According to reports circulating online, the wife of Magnum Credit founder and director, Joseph Waswa, confronted an employee identified as Christine Masika at the company's head office in Nairobi CBD, accusing her of having a romantic affair with her husband.

A source who shared the claims with blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea Platform alleged that Christine is Waswa's "office girlfriend" and holds a senior position at the micro-lending company.

The same source further described Christine as "toxic" and "wicked."





Waswa is no stranger to controversy.

In 2023, he was arrested in connection with a fake gold scam in which a Tunisian businessman claimed he had been defrauded of Ksh 60 million.

During a raid on his residence, detectives recovered counterfeit US dollars amounting to US$634,178, according to investigators at the time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST