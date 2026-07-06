Abaka foundation CEO, JOSEPH MURIMI WANJOHI, exposed for renting a 1 bedroom house in Ruaka where he takes slay queens for MECHI





Monday, July 6, 2026 - Abaka Foundation Chief Executive Officer Joseph Murimi Wanjohi has been accused of cheating on his two wives with multiple women.

According to whispers, although Wanjohi is polygamous and lives in Lavington, he rents a one-bedroom apartment in Ruaka where he reportedly takes slay queens for "mechi."

The apartment is said to have been rented specifically for his alleged secret escapades.

The source further claimed that while Wanjohi portrays himself as a morally upright man, he is a notorious womanizer behind the scenes.

The allegations were shared through a message sent to blogger Edgar Obare via his Ongea platform.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.