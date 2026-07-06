Abaka foundation CEO, JOSEPH MURIMI WANJOHI, exposed for renting a 1 bedroom house in Ruaka where he takes slay queens for MECHI

Monday, July 6, 2026 - Abaka Foundation Chief Executive
Officer Joseph Murimi Wanjohi has been accused of cheating on his two wives
with multiple women.
According to whispers,
although Wanjohi is polygamous and lives in Lavington, he rents a one-bedroom
apartment in Ruaka where he reportedly takes slay queens for "mechi."
The apartment is said to have
been rented specifically for his alleged secret escapades.
The source further claimed
that while Wanjohi portrays himself as a morally upright man, he is a notorious
womanizer behind the scenes.
The allegations were shared
through a message sent to blogger Edgar Obare via his Ongea platform.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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