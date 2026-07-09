Man shares a video of motorists with high-end cars visiting a witchdoctor in a remote village (WATCH)







Thursday, July 9, 2026 - The internet is buzzing after a man shared a video showing several motorists driving high-end cars to a remote village, claiming they were headed to visit a witchdoctor.

In the viral clip, the luxury vehicles are seen driving along a dusty road that leads to the witchdoctor's shrine.

The man, who was riding a motorbike, trailed the convoy and captured the footage before posting it on social media.

He claimed that the motorists had visited the witchdoctor in pursuit of more wealth.

Watch the video.

Will The Man Survive Jail. Why Is He Following Rich People Upto The Shrines. pic.twitter.com/EVI85WScZs — Tommy Lee Uganda (@TommyLeeUganda) July 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.