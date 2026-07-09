Kijana Mdogo Mwenye Pesa! Man goes viral after being captured on camera partying with a beautiful lady at a local club! Usidhani Ni Anda 18 (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A little-known man has become an overnight social media sensation after videos of him enjoying a night out at a local club went viral.

The videos have sparked widespread reactions online, with many social media users drawn to his youthful appearance and short stature.

Some initially assumed he was “Anda 18”, but it later emerged that his physique simply makes him look much younger than he actually is.

In the clips, the man is seen dancing and having a good time with a beautiful woman who stayed by his side throughout the night.

The pair appeared to enjoy each other's company as they mingled with other revelers.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.