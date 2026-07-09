Kijana Mdogo Mwenye Pesa! Man goes viral after being captured on camera partying with a beautiful lady at a local club! Usidhani Ni Anda 18 (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A little-known man has become an overnight social media
sensation after videos of him enjoying a night out at a local club went viral.
The
videos have sparked widespread reactions online, with many social media users
drawn to his youthful appearance and short stature.
Some
initially assumed he was “Anda 18”, but it later emerged that his physique
simply makes him look much younger than he actually is.
In
the clips, the man is seen dancing and having a good time with a beautiful
woman who stayed by his side throughout the night.
The
pair appeared to enjoy each other's company as they mingled with other
revelers.
Watch the video below.
Utamu Wa Pesa!! pic.twitter.com/nYvzDzxQnK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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