Man heartbroken after finding out his wife was cheating on him with a broke boda boda guy - Shares their private messages





Monday, July 6, 2026 - A heartbroken man has taken to social media to accuse his wife of infidelity after discovering conversations between her and a boda boda rider.

According to the man, he went through his wife's phone and found private messages showing the two had been exchanging romantic texts and planning secret meet-ups behind his back.

He further claimed that he married his wife when she was eight months pregnant and had been taking care of the child, unaware of the affair.

The man also alleged that the boda boda rider is married.

In messages shared online, the rider urges the woman to leave her husband, promising to marry her instead.

Check out the private messages below, along with a photo of the boda boda rider.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.