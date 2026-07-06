Former KQ Pilot and Aryo Lounge proprietor, LEONARD KINYANJUI, exposed for being a notorious womanizer - Analala Na Wafanyikazi Wake Kwa Ofisi

Monday,
July 6, 2026 - Former Kenya Airways pilot and Aryo Lounge
proprietor Leonard Kinyanjui, popularly known as Jash, has come under scrutiny
following allegations that he is a serial womanizer.
According to claims shared with blogger Edgar Obare through
his Ongea platform, Jash has turned his office into a place where he engages in
inappropriate relationships with female employees.
Sources further allege that he lures some of his female
staff to the office, where he takes advantage of them.
His baby mama, who reportedly served as the head chef at his
entertainment joint, is also said to have ended their relationship over alleged
infidelity.
Check out the expose below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments