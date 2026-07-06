Former KQ Pilot and Aryo Lounge proprietor, LEONARD KINYANJUI, exposed for being a notorious womanizer - Analala Na Wafanyikazi Wake Kwa Ofisi





Monday, July 6, 2026 - Former Kenya Airways pilot and Aryo Lounge proprietor Leonard Kinyanjui, popularly known as Jash, has come under scrutiny following allegations that he is a serial womanizer.

According to claims shared with blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform, Jash has turned his office into a place where he engages in inappropriate relationships with female employees.

Sources further allege that he lures some of his female staff to the office, where he takes advantage of them.

His baby mama, who reportedly served as the head chef at his entertainment joint, is also said to have ended their relationship over alleged infidelity.

Check out the expose below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.