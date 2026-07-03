Mali Ya Mchungaji? A well-endowed Worship Leader turns heads with her voluptuous curves and NYASH (PHOTOs & VIDEO)

Friday, July 3, 2026 - A worship leader has sparked an online buzz after a video of her leading a praise and worship session in a Migori-based church surfaced on Tiktok.
In the clip, she is seen passionately leading the
congregation while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that caught the attention
of many viewers.
The video quickly attracted a flurry of reactions, with some
social media users commenting on her curvy physique and others jokingly asking
for the location of her church.
Beyond her ministry, the worship leader is also active on
TikTok, where she regularly shares photos with her followers, often showcasing
her curves.
Watch the video>>> of her leading a praise and worship session in a figure-hugging outfit and more of her photos.
Mali Ya Mchungaji? A well-endowed Worship Leader turns heads with her voluptuous curves and NYASH pic.twitter.com/JptjMS874I— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 4, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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