Mali Ya Mchungaji? A well-endowed Worship Leader turns heads with her voluptuous curves and NYASH (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Friday, July 3, 2026 - A worship leader has sparked an online buzz after a video of her leading a praise and worship session in a Migori-based church surfaced on Tiktok.

In the clip, she is seen passionately leading the congregation while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that caught the attention of many viewers.

The video quickly attracted a flurry of reactions, with some social media users commenting on her curvy physique and others jokingly asking for the location of her church.

Beyond her ministry, the worship leader is also active on TikTok, where she regularly shares photos with her followers, often showcasing her curves.

Watch the video>>> of her leading a praise and worship session in a figure-hugging outfit and more of her photos.

Mali Ya Mchungaji? A well-endowed Worship Leader turns heads with her voluptuous curves and NYASH pic.twitter.com/JptjMS874I — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST