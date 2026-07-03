Homewrecker! Renowned content creator, DORA OBWAKA, falls pregnant for her married gym instructor, MUTAI KOMBO! Huku Nairobi Watu Wanagongeana Kama Mayai







Friday, July 3, 2026 - Renowned content creator, Dora Obwaka, popularly known as Jesus Girl, has surprised her fans after announcing that she is expecting a baby.

Taking to her Instagram account, Dora shared photos showing off her baby bump alongside the man she says is the father of her unborn child.

However, she deliberately cropped out his face from the photo.

Online sleuths have since revealed that the father to her unborn child is her gym instructor, identified as Mutai Kombo.

According to claims circulating online, Mutai is married to a woman identified as Noela Mukhwana.

A source further alleged that Mutai has been financially dependent on Dora, reportedly driving her car and relying on her for support while still maintaining his other family.

“Imagine a married man getting you pregnant in your own house. A house that you pay rent, never contributes shopping. Wewe ndiye unampikia na unamserve and he drives her car,” the source claimed.

See receipts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST