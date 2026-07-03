Forget about the LEAKED VIDEO of her having MECHI with 4 KALENJIN men - HARRIET SCOTT is a proud mother as son graduates from an international school! Joined by husband (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 3, 2026 - Harriet Scott, the woman who previously went viral after a private video of her having “mechi” with 4 Kalenjin men was leaked online, is celebrating a proud family milestone after her son graduated with his IGCSE O level from an international school.

The delighted mother took to social media to congratulate her son in an emotional post, expressing how proud she is of the young man he has become.

“From the moment you were conceived, you have been a fighter. Watching you reach this milestone and graduate with your IGCSE O Levels fills my heart with immeasurable pride,” she wrote.

“Who would have imagined that you would grow into the intelligent, strapping, industrious, and visionary young man you are today? Sometimes I honestly wonder what I did to deserve a son like you. In so many ways, you have shaped yourself from the strength of your own character, and it has been a privilege to watch you discover who you are. You are becoming exactly the person you have always believed you could be,” she added.

Photos shared online show Harriet attending the graduation ceremony alongside her husband as they celebrated their son's academic achievement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST