Magical Kenya! Video of Kenyans casually playing football next to grazing elephants in Taita Taveta stuns netizens (WATCH)

Friday, July 03, 2026 - A viral video showing residents of Taita Taveta casually playing football just a few metres from freely grazing elephants near Lake Jipe has left many netizens both amazed and amused.
In the clip, the players remain fully engrossed in their
match as a herd of elephants peacefully grazes in the background, seemingly
unbothered by the activity around them.
While many social media users expressed disbelief at the
breathtaking scene, others noted that elephants are highly intelligent animals
capable of distinguishing between people who pose a threat and those who do
not.
Having coexisted with wildlife for years, the locals are
accustomed to the presence of the gentle giants, allowing both humans and
elephants to peacefully share the same space.
The remarkable encounter has been hailed by many as a
perfect illustration of Kenya's unique harmony between people and wildlife, one
of the many experiences that make Magical Kenya truly special.
Watch
the video>>> below
Netizens have been stunned by a video of Kenyans in Taita Taveta casually playing football next to a freely grazing elephant near Lake Jipe. pic.twitter.com/TG1obNA4EC— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 2, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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