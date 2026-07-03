Magical Kenya! Video of Kenyans casually playing football next to grazing elephants in Taita Taveta stuns netizens (WATCH)







Friday, July 03, 2026 - A viral video showing residents of Taita Taveta casually playing football just a few metres from freely grazing elephants near Lake Jipe has left many netizens both amazed and amused.

In the clip, the players remain fully engrossed in their match as a herd of elephants peacefully grazes in the background, seemingly unbothered by the activity around them.

While many social media users expressed disbelief at the breathtaking scene, others noted that elephants are highly intelligent animals capable of distinguishing between people who pose a threat and those who do not.

Having coexisted with wildlife for years, the locals are accustomed to the presence of the gentle giants, allowing both humans and elephants to peacefully share the same space.

The remarkable encounter has been hailed by many as a perfect illustration of Kenya's unique harmony between people and wildlife, one of the many experiences that make Magical Kenya truly special.

Watch the video>>> below

Netizens have been stunned by a video of Kenyans in Taita Taveta casually playing football next to a freely grazing elephant near Lake Jipe. pic.twitter.com/TG1obNA4EC — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST