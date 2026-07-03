Clearer PHOTO of GEORGE KIMANI, the ACK Church Treasurer shot dead during a gun fight with DCI officers and stolen Vitz recovered - Hizi Kanisa Zimejaa Wakora







Friday, July 3, 2026 - An ACK Church Treasurer was fatally shot earlier this week after he was pursued by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle.

The deceased, identified as George Kimani, was well known in the Kenyatta Road area, where he was actively involved in church activities.

According to reports, Kimani was also suspected of being part of a car theft syndicate.

Police say he exchanged fire with DCI officers who were pursuing him before he was overpowered and fatally shot.

A stolen Toyota Vitz was recovered during the operation.

His death has shocked many after reports emerged linking him to criminal activities despite serving as a Church Treasurer.

See his clearer photo below

The Kenyan DAILY POST