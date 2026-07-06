Machakos County ICT officer ALFONSE MATEE buried after being drugged by MCHELE LADIES in a club - He died in his prime! Wanawake Wa Mchele Hawana Huruma (PHOTOs)

Monday, July 6, 2026 - Machakos County ICT officer Alfonse
Matee has been laid to rest following his sudden death a few weeks ago.
According to reports, Matee
was out enjoying drinks with colleagues at a newly launched club in Machakos
when he fell victim to suspected "mchele" criminals, who are said to
have spiked his drink.
His body was later discovered
a few metres from the club.
Reports claim he died
following a suspected drug overdose.
One of Matee's friends took
to social media to share photos from the burial ceremony and called on DCI
detectives to expedite investigations and bring those responsible to justice.
Matee was 38 years old at the
time of his death.
See photos from the
burial below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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