Machakos County ICT officer ALFONSE MATEE buried after being drugged by MCHELE LADIES in a club - He died in his prime! Wanawake Wa Mchele Hawana Huruma (PHOTOs)





Monday, July 6, 2026 - Machakos County ICT officer Alfonse Matee has been laid to rest following his sudden death a few weeks ago.

According to reports, Matee was out enjoying drinks with colleagues at a newly launched club in Machakos when he fell victim to suspected "mchele" criminals, who are said to have spiked his drink.

His body was later discovered a few metres from the club.

Reports claim he died following a suspected drug overdose.

One of Matee's friends took to social media to share photos from the burial ceremony and called on DCI detectives to expedite investigations and bring those responsible to justice.

Matee was 38 years old at the time of his death.

See photos from the burial below.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.